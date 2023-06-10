Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Chance for scattered rain Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Showers will develop throughout Saturday and push on south, dropping up to an inch of rain in isolated areas.

It's been about 25 days since the Twin Cities has seen more than a tenth of an inch of rain. The best chance for rain starts around noon and goes into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be right around average. Those who aren't under a shower will still see a very pleasant day.

Then temps will dip on Sunday into the low 70s, and dew points stay low for the next few days.

