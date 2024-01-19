Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Brutally cold end to the week, but warmup up ahead

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be another brutally cold day, but a big warmup is just around the corner.

The day's high will be 7 degrees in the Twin Cities, and expect clouds plus a few pockets of flurries.

Saturday will bring in the sunshine, with an incremental temperature increase to the low teens. We'll break into the 20s on Sunday, but it will be windy. That wind will make it feel just as cold as the day before.

Monday begins the push to warmer days. This will bring us to a thawing period. Highs will even push into the mid-to-upper 30s by Wednesday.

The next chance for precipitation is on Tuesday, which could be a snow or rain mix.

