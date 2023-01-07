NEXT Weather: Break from snow with chilly temps, foggy evening in southern MN

MINNEAPOLIS -- We're finally getting a break from precipitation and snowfall this weekend, though temperatures will remain cold.

There's still lots of snow out there - the multi-day system dropped over a foot in the metro area. It'll be a perfect day for outdoor activities in the snow, as it'll stay dry and sunny.

Some areas in the south could see fog in the evening hours.

The high temperature on Saturday will reach 18 degrees in the metro, and will climb back up into the 30s next week.

WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames says it'll stay dry for some time; there won't be any precipitation for the next three to five days.