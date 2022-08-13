NEXT Weather: Quiet, pleasant weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be a tad muggy, but otherwise seasonable and pleasant all weekend long.

Saturday will start off cloudy and grey and the sun will come out over time and we will see an even mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Temperatures Saturday morning start off cool and highs will be in the low 80s. The dew point may rise, making it muggier, but it will still be fairly comfortable outside.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, starting off the day in the 60s and temperatures in the low 80s in the afternoon around the Twin Cities. Areas along and north of I-94 may see a couple of passing showers.

You heard right -- a pleasant weekend of August weather will merge into a pretty nice workweek as well! I'm tracking minimal rain chances coming up at 8am, when you join @JenniferMayerle and me, on @WCCO and streaming on @CBSNews #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zAB525QKou — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 13, 2022

Next week will feature a few chances for scattered rain and thunder, but overall chances are low and most of the week will be dry, with temperatures similar to this weekend