Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Another chance at 50 degrees Thursday before cooldown

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Feb. 22, 2024
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. forecast from Feb. 22, 2024 02:34

MINNEAPOLIS — A wind shift is coming as we prep for a quick opening of cold air from the north by Friday.

Thursday's high may reach 50 degrees again, and expect more sunshine and some clouds to stream in.

We should have some clouds around by Friday morning but we remain dry. There will be isolated patches of snow up north. Temps will be in the mid-30s on Friday afternoon.  

snapshot-1.jpg
WCCO

We rebound quickly for the weekend, as conditions warm right back up under the influence of warm air advection. Both days will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with mostly sunny skies expected.

The Twin Cities may touch 60 degrees early next week, with highs definitely in the 50s. After that, it looks like a system may arrive on Tuesday, bringing in our best chance for rain/snow and some colder temps.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 5:23 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.