NEXT Weather: Another chance at 50 degrees Thursday before cooldown

MINNEAPOLIS — A wind shift is coming as we prep for a quick opening of cold air from the north by Friday.

Thursday's high may reach 50 degrees again, and expect more sunshine and some clouds to stream in.

We should have some clouds around by Friday morning but we remain dry. There will be isolated patches of snow up north. Temps will be in the mid-30s on Friday afternoon.

WCCO

We rebound quickly for the weekend, as conditions warm right back up under the influence of warm air advection. Both days will be in the mid-to-upper 40s with mostly sunny skies expected.

The Twin Cities may touch 60 degrees early next week, with highs definitely in the 50s. After that, it looks like a system may arrive on Tuesday, bringing in our best chance for rain/snow and some colder temps.