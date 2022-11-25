NEXT Weather: Above-average warm start to the weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will see warm temperatures in the upper 40s and near 50s, with lots of sunshine.

In the metro area, the high will possibly reach 48 degrees, which is well above the average of 37 for this time of year.

It'll stay dry and clear, except for some clouds up north. Overnight, temps will still be warm, reaching 38 degrees.

It'll cool down again starting on Sunday, and will stay dry until Tuesday, when there will be a chance for snow mixed with rain.