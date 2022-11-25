Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Above-average warm start to the weekend

By Riley O'Connor

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 6 a.m. report 02:10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday will see warm temperatures in the upper 40s and near 50s, with lots of sunshine.

In the metro area, the high will possibly reach 48 degrees, which is well above the average of 37 for this time of year. 

snapshot-2022-11-25t083927-937.jpg
CBS

It'll stay dry and clear, except for some clouds up north. Overnight, temps will still be warm, reaching 38 degrees.

It'll cool down again starting on Sunday, and will stay dry until Tuesday, when there will be a chance for snow mixed with rain.

Riley O'Connor
WEB-Riley-OConnor.jpg

Riley O'Connor joined WCCO in November 2019. Look for his forecasts on WCCO This Morning from 4:30-7 a.m. and WCCO Mid-Morning from 9-10 a.m.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 8:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.