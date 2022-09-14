NEXT Weather: Above-average temps and more hazy skies Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS – Temperatures will remain in the low 80s through the rest of the work week, and wildfire smoke will continue to haze up Minnesota skies.

The winds will pick up Wednesday, as will the humidity, but it won't get too muggy. Thursday will be another warm and breezy day. There will be a few scattered showers possible with the steadiest rain well to the north.

We could see more showers on Friday, and it will be humid into the weekend. There will also be chances of showers Saturday and Sunday. Don't expect a washout or a soaker, and there doesn't appear to be any threat of severe weather.

Next week will be warm, and it will feel summery through next Thursday.