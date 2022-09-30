NEXT Weather: A few spotty showers Friday
MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a few showers overnight, there should be a few more spotty showers Friday morning and into the evening.
Otherwise, Friday should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.
MORE: Weather radars and resources
Saturday and Sunday stay seasonal with highs close to 70, along with isolated shower chances mainly to the north and west.
