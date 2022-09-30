Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: A few spotty showers Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a few showers overnight, there should be a few more spotty showers Friday morning and into the evening.

Otherwise, Friday should see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday stay seasonal with highs close to 70, along with isolated shower chances mainly to the north and west. 

