Next Weather: A beautiful, cooler Friday before possible holiday storms

MINNEAPOLIS -- After days of heat and humidity, including the 10th overall 90-degree day of the summer, finally a pre-holiday weekend break is in store.

WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says you can expect a beautiful and cooler day for Friday. It will be less humid, and highs still remain in the 80s.

Saturday temperatures will likely be slightly below average with a chance of isolated showers or a thunderstorm.

Sunday looks pleasant with a pop-up thundershower possible, but better chances of rain move in late.

As for the Fourth of July, O'Connor says there are greater chances for rain. It will get more humid and there is the threat for possible storms. However, the severe weather threat is low as of now.