NEXT Drive: Vehicle fire backs up traffic on I-35W in Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- A vehicle fire caused a massive traffic backup Tuesday morning on Interstate 35W in Lino Lakes.

At 6:20 a.m., MnDOT traffic cams showed traffic nearly at a standstill on the interstate near County Road 14.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the accident appeared to be cleared and traffic is moving again.