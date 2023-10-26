Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

NEXT Drive: Semi on its side along I-35W near downtown Minneapolis

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Minnesota

Crash snarls traffic at I-94, I-35 interchange near downtown Minneapolis
Crash snarls traffic at I-94, I-35 interchange near downtown Minneapolis 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show a semi truck on its side near downtown Minneapolis during the morning rush hour.

Cameras showed the truck on its side amid rainy conditions along Interstate 35W not far from its interchange with Interstate 94. The crash happened between the latter and the 26th Street overpass.

The semi truck was blocking what appeared to be up to three lanes of traffic.

Few other details were immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.