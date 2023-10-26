NEXT Drive: Semi on its side along I-35W near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show a semi truck on its side near downtown Minneapolis during the morning rush hour.

Cameras showed the truck on its side amid rainy conditions along Interstate 35W not far from its interchange with Interstate 94. The crash happened between the latter and the 26th Street overpass.

The semi truck was blocking what appeared to be up to three lanes of traffic.

Few other details were immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was seriously hurt in the crash.