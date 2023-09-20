NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash slows morning commute on I-94 in Maple Grove

NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash causes backup on I-94 in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 94 in Maple Grove is slowing the morning commute on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the crash involved three or four vehicles and occurred near Weaver Lake Road. The crash blocked the center lane and caused traffic delays.

MnDOT said it expects the delays to get worse as crews work to clear the crash.

There has been no word on injuries.