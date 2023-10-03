Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

NEXT Drive: Lane closure due to semi crash causes backups on I-94 WB in east metro

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Lane closure causes backups on I-94 in east metro
NEXT Drive: Lane closure causes backups on I-94 in east metro 01:03

WOODBURY, Minn.  — A lane closure on Interstate 94 westbound in the eastern metro is causing significant backups Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said a semi truck went into the ditch between Manning Avenue and Woodbury Drive. The right lane is closed as crews work to remove the semi.

bf5370425cab3c2cd3d4b13c14bd343e.jpg
MnDOT

MnDOT traffic cameras showed traffic backing up nearly to the Wisconsin border. As of 6:30 a.m., estimated travel time from Hudson, Wisconsin to St. Paul was nearly 40 minutes.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 6:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.