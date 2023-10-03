NEXT Drive: Lane closure due to semi crash causes backups on I-94 WB in east metro

NEXT Drive: Lane closure causes backups on I-94 in east metro

WOODBURY, Minn. — A lane closure on Interstate 94 westbound in the eastern metro is causing significant backups Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said a semi truck went into the ditch between Manning Avenue and Woodbury Drive. The right lane is closed as crews work to remove the semi.

MnDOT traffic cameras showed traffic backing up nearly to the Wisconsin border. As of 6:30 a.m., estimated travel time from Hudson, Wisconsin to St. Paul was nearly 40 minutes.