NEXT Drive: Hwy 12 in Maple Plain closed after semi truck crash

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. -- Authorities say a stretch of highway in the west metro will be closed for "an extended period of time" after a semi truck crashed Tuesday morning.

West Hennepin Public Safety reported the crash around 6 a.m. It happened on the roundabout at Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Maple Plain.

The department said the crash did involve injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and find another route.

*** CRASH - ROAD CLOSED HWY 12 / CO 90 ***

Due to a single semi truck rollover injury crash on eastbound Hwy 12 / CR 90 roundabout just west of Maple Plain, Hwy 12 will be closed for an extended period of time. Please use alternate routes and avoid the intersection. pic.twitter.com/fwBn6wVqeg — West Hennepin Police (@WHPSPOLICE) September 20, 2022