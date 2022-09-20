NEXT Drive: Hwy 12 in Maple Plain closed after semi truck crash

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

Hwy 12 in Maple Plain closed after semi truck crash
MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. -- Authorities say a stretch of highway in the west metro will be closed for "an extended period of time" after a semi truck crashed Tuesday morning.

West Hennepin Public Safety reported the crash around 6 a.m. It happened on the roundabout at Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Maple Plain.

The department said the crash did involve injuries. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection and find another route.

September 20, 2022

