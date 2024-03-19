NEXT Drive: Crash causes backups on I-94 in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A crash in the northwest metro is causing major backups during the morning commute Tuesday.

The crash occurred on Interstate 94 westbound just before Interstate 494 in Maple Grove.

Two lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a delay of about 8 minutes as of 7:15 a.m.

MnDOT

There were slight delays on the eastbound side of the highway near the crash as well.

No details about the crash were immediately available.

