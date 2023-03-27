NEXT Drive: Fatal crash closes Hwy 62 in both directions near MSP Airport

Watch CBS News
By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A stretch of Highway 62 near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is closed in both directions Monday morning following a fatal crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said both sides of the highway between 28th and 34th avenues will be closed indefinitely.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash was fatal. A truck with a trailer was heading east on Highway 62 when it entered the ditch and hit the underside of the 34th Avenue bridge, the patrol said. It happened just before 3:30 a.m.

A secondary crash involved a state patrol squad car and Minneapolis Fire Department truck, the patrol said.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. The patrol said both vehicles' emergency lights were activated.

Traffic was being diverted off of the highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 5:15 AM

