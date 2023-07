NEXT Drive: Crash causes traffic backup on I-94 near downtown Minneapolis

NEXT Drive: Crash causes traffic backup on I-94 near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A crash near downtown Minneapolis is backing up traffic Tuesday morning.

According to transportation officials, the crash occurred inside Lowry Tunnel on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94.

It's not clear how many cars are involved.

MnDOT

Officials say traffic is delayed by nearly 15 minutes in the area.