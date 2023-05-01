NEXT Drive: Construction begins Monday on I-35W in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- If your NEXT Drive takes you through the south metro, heads up that the Minnesota Department of Transportation is starting construction on Interstate 35W in Bloomington Monday.

MnDOT said they're resurfacing the road, fixing ramps and adding lanes between west 98th and 106th streets.

As that work begins, take the detour on Interstate 35E to Highway 77 to Interstate 494.

Several northbound lane and ramp closures are set to affect drivers through mid-June, plus some weekend directional closures.

