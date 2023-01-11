NEXT Drive Alert: Metro Transit suspends bus service due to icy road conditions

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Metro Transit has suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions

Light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. 

WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. 

January 11, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

