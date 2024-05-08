Crews battling large fire in Newport

Morning headlines from May 8, 2024

NEWPORT, Minn. — Emergency crews on Wednesday afternoon are working to extinguish a large building fire in the southeast metro.

As of 3 p.m., firefighters are still battling flames at a building off near the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Tibbetts Place.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a vehicle fire that spread to a nearby structure around 2:11 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The affected building is not residential, according to the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.