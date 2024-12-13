New, state-of-the-art addiction treatment facility opens up in Buffalo, Minnesota

New drug treatment campus in Buffalo offering help and hope

BUFFALO, Minn. — For anyone who thinks there is no hope, there absolutely is.

That's what leaders of a new drug treatment campus want people to know.

RockBridge Treatment and Recovery's facility in Buffalo sits on 80 acres northwest of the metro and can hold 40 beds. They're ready to help those in need.

"For some people, it's either they get help, or they don't, because they know that everything is on the line," said Jeff Jensen of RockBridge Treatment and Recovery.

Operated by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, it's the newest of 18 treatment centers and aims to provide a safe and comfortable withdrawal experience.

The facility is the treatment center of the future: allowing people, including the working parent, to work remotely and check in with loved ones.

With over two miles of walking paths, a gym, nutritious dining, a coffee bar and more, the recovery program hosts adults 18 or older for anywhere from 21 to 90 days to help them get back on track.

"I emphasize — the addict is suffering, families are suffering and it's incredibly hard," said Jensen.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there's been a sharp uptick of opioid overdose deaths since 2018.

Rockbridge recognizes it's hard and is trying to bridge that gap.

"There's so much good in these people," said Jensen.

"There's always hope," said Krysia Weidell of RockBridge Treatment and Recovery.

RockBridge says anyone who needs advice can call 844-815-7625. A faith-based recovery program is optional as well. Learn more at their website.