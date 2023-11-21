New to football, senior defensive tackle is a standout for the Centennial Cougars

New to football, senior defensive tackle is a standout for the Centennial Cougars

New to football, senior defensive tackle is a standout for the Centennial Cougars

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — The Centennial Cougars are only one of a few high school football teams still practicing. They earned this right, by fighting all the way to finish line of the 6A Championship Prep Bowl game, a spot they haven't been to since 1984.

"It's a special year for us. The last four out of five years we've been in the state tournament, but we've just never got this far," said Mike Diggins, the head coach for the Cougars.

Diggins has been in his role for 14 years, but he's been at the Centennial School District for more than 30 years as a teacher, and that's how he met a student named Melvin Wallace.

"I didn't know what football was at first," said Wallace, who is originally from Liberia, where he lived with his grandmother.

Wallace immigrated to America as a middle school student to be with his parents. Even more significant than seeing snow for the first time was meeting Coach Diggins.

MORE NEWS: St. Thomas' basketball promising start helped by transfer Raheem Anthony

"He helped me with a lot of things like language and speaking," said Wallace.

When Diggins first met Wallace back in physical education class in 9th grade, Wallace had no idea how to play American football, but Diggins saw his potential.

"[He's] athletic and strong, probably one of the most athletic we have on the team," said Diggins.

Wallace learned the game quickly and joined the team his junior year. Now, in this second and final season with the team, he made his mark with 79 total tackles and 8 sacks, and helping the team get to the Prep Bowl.

His accomplishments, though, are not what matter most, but rather the family dynamic that this coaching staff has provided these kids.

"Coach Diggins is like my dad, my second dad basically, for football. He helped me with a lot of stuff like everything I need and he's always there for me," said Wallace.