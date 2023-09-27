New simulation center at Regions Hospital uses AI to train thousands of health care workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new 7,000-square-foot HealthPartners Institute Clinical Simulation Center at Regions Hospital is now open and finding high-tech ways to train their employees.

"Not only will this new space help hone our care teams' capabilities, it will also serve other health professionals in our community and elevate the care they provide," said Megan Remark, President of Regions Hospital.

Made possible in part by donors, the $5 million project is aimed at enhancing training for health care workers across Minnesota and Wisconsin using AI. The goal is to train employees to deal with complex medical scenarios by using tools like virtual headsets, three-dimensional printing and high-fidelity mannequins.

Additionally, training modules will mirror real-life interactions like navigating racial biases or delivering difficult news to family members.

"We've created a really innovative and sophisticated learning lab, but our modules also emphasize the soft skills that are critical in delivering quality health care," said Ryan Aga, Director of Simulation at HealthPartners Institute.

Research shows simulation improves response times for emergency scenarios that require defibrillators and chest compressions, and it's associated with better clinical performance outcomes.

"Communication, body language, conflict resolution, all of these remain foundational to the high-tech educational experiences that we'll provide in this space," said Aga.

Among those earmarked for simulation training are nursing students, emergency medicine and fire department personnel, as well as high school students interested in studying medicine.