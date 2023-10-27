New RSV shot for babies approved three months ago, is now in short supply

RSV shots are in short supply for babies

MINNEAPOLIS -- The new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) shot for babies approved three months ago, is now in short supply.

RSV is a common virus that can cause a lot of inflammation in infants leading to hospitalizations and health experts say they are starting to see an uptick in cases.

In July, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Beyfortus, a one-time injection of monoclonal antibodies that can reduce risk of severity of RSV disease for children.

On Monday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out an update instructing pediatricians to prioritize the shots for infants younger than six months, Alaskan or Native American infants 8 months or younger and babies with significant health conditions.

"If available, it can reduce the risk of severity of RSV disease for children," said Stacene Maroushek, Hennepin Healthcare Pediatric Infectious Disease expert. "Right now, we do have a limited supply."

Maroushek said in the last 7 workdays its healthcare system has administered a total of 134 doses. She said it was exciting to be able to offer the treatment.

"Other than prevention with sick people staying away from the infant or Beyfortus there is no treatment for it," Maroushek said. "It's just supportive care."

Yerli Oviedo held her 4-month-old daughter Zoe Martinez Oviedo as she was given Beyfortus Thursday afternoon.

"I knew it will give her more opportunities in life and less suffering," Oviedo said.

Maroushek said pregnant moms can also prevent severe RSV illness for their babies. "They should be getting the vaccine to protect their infants because there may or may not be the Beyfortus available when the child is born," she stated.

Until there's enough to go around, Maroushek recommends masking up, staying away from babies when you're sick and washing your hands.

If you're not sure whether the shot is available for your baby, send your pediatrician a message.