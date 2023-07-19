Watch CBS News
Crime

4 juveniles arrested in New London hemp store burglary

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 19, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 19, 2023 01:29

NEW LONDON, Minn. – Authorities say four juveniles are in custody in connection to a burglary at a central Minnesota hemp products store.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a group broke into Hemponix on Tuesday and stole more than $7,000 in merchandise.

MORE NEWS: Officials say Fargo officer shooting suspect was planning "more mayhem," mass casualty event

On Wednesday, a multi-agency law enforcement team executed search warrants at two homes in rural New London, leading to four arrests and the recovery of several stolen items.

The juveniles are awaiting formal criminal charges.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 19, 2023 / 4:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.