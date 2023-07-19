4 juveniles arrested in New London hemp store burglary

NEW LONDON, Minn. – Authorities say four juveniles are in custody in connection to a burglary at a central Minnesota hemp products store.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a group broke into Hemponix on Tuesday and stole more than $7,000 in merchandise.

On Wednesday, a multi-agency law enforcement team executed search warrants at two homes in rural New London, leading to four arrests and the recovery of several stolen items.

The juveniles are awaiting formal criminal charges.