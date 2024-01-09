New law aims to crack down on littering on lake ice

New law aims to crack down on littering on frozen lake ice during winter season

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Frigid air means more anglers will arrive on the ice. Now the state is cracking down on how they leave.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says litter is a growing problem on lakes every ice fishing season.

"We find everything from couches to trash, litter pop cans, beer cans, whatever it may be, and unfortunately, even human sewage that's left out on our lakes. We have picked up everything from washing machines and dryers out on the lakes," Lt. Col. Robert Gorecki with the DNR said.

A new state law aims to tackle the problem. It requires people to secure their trash in a container or bag that's attached to their ice house or vehicle.

"What this law does is it makes it illegal for people to place litter directly on the ice," Gorecki said.

It also strictly prohibits leaving sewage, both from humans and animals, and makes it easier for officers to enforce the law, with education or a $100 fine.

"Anglers have been very receptive to this. We've been getting a lot of good questions, and people have been very willing to take their part in making sure our lakes stay clean," Gorecki said.

As more people start making plans to head out onto the lakes this season, officers will be out there too, making sure anglers take off what they take on.

"It's unfortunate, it makes anglers look bad and it gives anglers a bad name, but really most anglers are doing a great job out there. It's the few that ruin it for the rest of us, so hopefully this will address some of that issue," he said.