New incentives could help install solar panels on your house for little to no cost

MINNEAPOLIS — There are new incentives that kick in at the end of the month that could help you install solar panels for little to no cost.

Alex Weck became a proud Minneapolis homeowner in 2020.

"We love the neighborhood and so do the dogs," said Weck.

It was the original features of this Longfellow house that caught their eye

"The woodwork really speaks for itself," said Weck.

Part of updating and modernizing his 124-year-old house is going electric. The couple has an EV parked out back with a charger coming out of their garage and then they decided to go solar.

"Kudos to the alleyway for being an area without trees so we get good sun most of the day," said Weck.

He did it through the free Solar United Neighbors co-op, a group that leverages the power of buying in bulk to connect a group of homeowners to reputable installers.

"Thirty percent of the cost of the solar you can take as a tax credit against income owed," said Bobby King, Minnesota's director of Solar United Neighbors.

On top of that, King says low-income homeowners in the city of Minneapolis can stack incentives to get their panels for little to nothing. King says changes that kick in at the end of January mean that more people qualify for incentives, and the pool for projects like this is greater after fresh funding from the legislature.

"If you're on WIC, SNAP, medical assistance, if you're a habitat homeowner or a community land trust owner as well as on energy assistance that qualifies you to get the incentive," said King.

Weck paid $28,000 out of pocket for his installation before rebates and incentives. He says additional electrical work was needed for his older home, bBut the self-proclaimed data geek loves checking his usage and seeing a lower monthly bill.

"It's an investment in the future of the planet is what it really is," said Weck "We're proud of what we've done here and proud to be powering our car with this sunlight. It's pretty cool to think about."

To participate in a solar coop like this you need to own your home and have a room that's in good shape.

There is an informational webinar Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.