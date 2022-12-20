New COVID-19 telehealth treatment pilot program launches in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A new telehealth "test-to-treat" program launched this week for Minnesotans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to state health officials, Minnesotans who test positive for the virus can download the Cue Health app and sign up with their state address to set up a virtual consultation. Then, a licensed clinician will evaluate them to determine if therapeutic treatment is a good option.

If therapeutics are recommended, the prescription can be issued to the patient's local pharmacy or, in some areas of the state, the medication can be delivered to the patient's home.

"This pilot program is another tool in Minnesota's toolbox for limiting the negative impacts of COVID-19," Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. "Minnesotans who test positive will be able to more easily access therapeutics that can help them get on the road to recovery. We know that accessing therapeutics within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19 can greatly improve outcomes and help Minnesotans to avoid severe illness or hospitalization. We are continuing to find new and innovative ways to reduce barriers to access for those therapeutics."

More information on the program and Cue Health App, click here.