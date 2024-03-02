Neighbours, Toropchenko score as Blues beat Wild 3-1 to snap a three-game losing streak

MINNEAPOLIS — Jake Neighbours and Alexey Toropchenko scored as the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1 Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Torey Krug also scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to help the Blues win for just the second time in seven games (2-4-1).

Jon Merrill scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for Minnesota in its third straight loss.

Krug sealed the with with 49 seconds remaining when he shot the puck the length of the ice into an empty net for his third goal of the season.

Neighbours scored his 20th when he tapped in Robert Thomas' rebound on a power play with 7:07 left in the second period to put the Blues ahead 2-1. It was the Blues' lone goal in seven power plays.

Wild coach John Hynes challenged the goal, alleging that Neighbours interfered with Fleury, but the goal stood after a review. Minnesota had been successful in its previous five challenges this season.

Toropchenko deflected Scott Perunoivch's shot from the point to ricochet off the post and Fleury's pad into the net for his 10th goal of the season 6:34 into the first period to put St. Louis ahead 1-0.

Merrill tied it when he intercepted Nick Leddy's clearing attempt and wristed the puck over Binnington's glove for his third goal of the season at 10:06 of the second.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host San Jose on Sunday.

Blues: At Philadelphia on Monday night to start a five-game road trip.