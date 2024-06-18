Nebraska man stabbed victim during Twin Cities carjacking spree, charges say

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Nebraska man is accused of stabbing someone during a carjacking spree in the south metro over the weekend.

The 31-year-old from Indianola, Nebraska, was charged with one count each of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree carjacking, according to a complaint filed in Hennepin County on Tuesday.

Bloomington police officers responded to a reported fight at a gas station on West 98th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man whose shirt was saturated in blood. A second man was holding pressure on a wound, according to the complaint.

Officers learned one of the cars at the gas station — a black Hyundai — had been carjacked from someone in Shakopee about 90 minutes earlier. The suspect had allegedly used a knife on the Shakopee carjacking victim.

Charges say the stabbing victim had been pumping gas into his vehicle when the suspect pulled in front of him in the stolen Hyundai. The suspect got out of the Hyundai and demanded the victim's car keys before getting into the passenger seat of the victim's car. That's when the two allegedly got into a physical altercation.

During the fight, the suspect got into the driver's seat and began to pull away with the victim still partially inside. The victim fell out of the vehicle as the suspect drove away.

The victim suffered from multiple stab wounds and was still hospitalized as of Tuesday, according to the complaint.

Charges say that security footage of the incident confirmed victim and witness accounts of the incident.

About 15 minutes after the carjacking, police in Robbinsdale responded to a crash involving the stolen vehicle on Highway 100 south of 42nd Avenue. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, but was found in the bushes of a nearby barrier wall, charges say.

Two witnesses allegedly told police they had been taking the suspect to treatment when he walked away from them at a Kwik Trip in Shakopee, near where the first carjacking occurred.

The suspect is in custody. His bail is set at $1 million with conditions.