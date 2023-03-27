Watch CBS News
Nearly 40% of adults have lied to partner about finances, survey finds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey shows lying to your partner about finances may be more common than you think.

The survey from Forbes Advisor and Prolific found that 38% of respondents admitted to lying to a partner about finances. The most common lies regarded purchases, debt and spending patterns.

More than half of respondents said lying about finances is akin to cheating. Forty percent said they felt they needed to lie to maintain the relationship.

The survey also found those making between $25,000 and $50,000 a year were more likely to lie about finances.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 8:11 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

