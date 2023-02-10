Watch CBS News
Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills seized in south Uptown drug bust

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sheriff's deputies seized nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills as part of a drug bust in south Uptown that also turned up cocaine and methamphetamine.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation. 

Along with the fentanyl pills, officers seized five pounds of powdered fentanyl, one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and a large press used to package narcotics. They also seized six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, the sheriff's office says.

The suspect was at home at the time, and was taken into custody without incident. Four others were at the scene; the sheriff's office says they were detained but ultimately not arrested.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 11:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

