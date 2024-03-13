Bomb threat targeted NE Minneapolis brewery's drag queen storytime event, police investigating

MINNEAPOLIS — A brewery in northeast Minneapolis says a bomb threat targeted its drag queen storytime event over the weekend.

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative posted on social media that a bomb threat was sent to the founder's email on Sunday "explicitly targeting" the event and other locations.

"Immediately upon receiving the threat, we swiftly contacted the Minneapolis Police Department, who responded promptly and diligently and evacuated the building," the brewery wrote in the post.

RELATED: Little Roo's drag queen story hour attracts supporters as well as protesters in Chaska



The police department's bomb squad searched the area and later determined that the brewery was safe.

Police confirmed with WCCO that they are investigating the emailed threat. According to police, the other locations mentioned in the email were the founder's home address and George Floyd Square. Explosives were also not found at those locations.

The brewery says, despite the threat, it will remain steadfast in its "commitment to inclusivity and support for marginalized communities."

"This cowardly attempt to intimidate us only strengthens our resolve to foster an environment of acceptance and celebration of diversity," the brewery wrote.