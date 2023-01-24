Watch CBS News
Links & Numbers

National Peanut Butter Day is finally here

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- It's is the perfect day to talk about a long-standing debate: creamy or crunchy? That's because Thursday is National Peanut Butter Day.

Americans eat about three pounds of peanut butter per person every year.

Peanut butter was patented in the late 1800s, but historians believe the Aztecs and Incas used peanuts in similar food products.

Historians have disputed the claim that George Washington Carver invented peanut butter.

First published on January 24, 2019 / 8:47 AM

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.