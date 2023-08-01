National Night Out marks 40 years of getting neighbors to know each other better

By Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern

National Night Out is a neighborhood gathering with local police officers. Typically residential streets are closed off for the evening for celebrations such as block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, family activities, or events.

This campaign has occurred on Aug. 1 each year in an effort to make communities safer and create relationships between neighbors and law enforcement. The tradition goes back to the mid-1980s.

The City of Minneapolis lays claim to hosting one of the largest turnouts in the country.

For the event's 40th anniversary, Northeast Minneapolis is expected to host a "Picnic in the Park" from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Chute Square Park. Local police, fire, first responders and city officials will be there, the Nicollet Island Bank Neighborhood Association said.

Prospect Park has several block clubs that usually have a potluck. Those locations can be found here.

The Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association is celebrating from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Commons.

Futher out into the metro area, Brooklyn Park has posted that its celebration will be at Central Park with family activities and attractions from 7 to 9 p.m.

You can check your city's website or social media to find out if a neighbor is hosting one for your community.