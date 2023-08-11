NATIFS, co-founder Sean Sherman announce Indigenous People's Day details at State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minneapolis nonprofit founded by accomplished Indigenous chef Sean Sherman will be sponsoring and supporting the Minnesota State Fair's Indigenous People's Day.

On Thursday, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS) announced details for the special day geared at celebrating Indigenous people, set for Sunday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dan Patch Park.

The theme this year will be Indigenous food sovereignty and land management, "highlighting Indigenous food, history, culture and arts," NATIFS said.

There will be demonstrations on Indigenous food and drinks, including Minnesota wild rice, heirloom corn tortillas, and fresh herbal teas. Along with food demonstrations, there will be panel discussions from experts on the future of Indigenous food sovereignty.

"With interest in sustainable, environmentally sensitive practices on the rise, inside and outside the Indigenous community, concepts of food sovereignty and land management are key to a new American way of eating," Sherman said. "Indigenous people have had our food sovereignty stripped away through intentional disruption of food resources like buffalo; restrictions on hunting, gathering, and fishing; and commodity food programs sent to reservations that introduced unhealthy foods to our diet. Indigenous land management is the way we have cultivated and cared for the land, including controlled burns, foraging protocols, water protection and preservation. It's important to define these terms for all so we have a shared understanding as we work toward common goals-controlling foodways to create a better future and healthier climate for all, including Indigenous communities."

There will also be Native drumming and dancing groups, which include Aztec dance ensemble Kalpulli KetzalCoatlicue.

