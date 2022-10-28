Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders and other U.S. politicians condemn attack on Paul Pelosi

Pelosi's husband attacked with hammer at home Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked with hammer at home 04:10

U.S. political leaders, are condemning the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, after a suspect broke into their San Francisco residence Friday morning and "violently assaulted" him, according to a spokesperson for the House speaker.

Sources told CBS News that the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said officers quickly responded to the scene and found the suspect, identified as 42-year-old David Wayne Depape of nearby Berkeley, attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Reactions poured in on social media from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

"Horrified and disgusted by the reports that Paul Pelosi was assaulted in his and Speaker Pelosi's home last night," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Twitter. "Grateful to hear that Paul is on track to make a full recovery and that law enforcement including our stellar Capitol Police are on the case."

Fellow Republican Senator Ted Cruz called the attack "horrific" and that he was praying for the Pelosi family. "We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong and unacceptable," he tweeted.

Congressman Steve Scalise, a Republican who experienced political violence himself, also used the word "horrific" and said "violence has no place in this country." On June 14, 2017, Scalise was nearly killed when a gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball team at a practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

Disgusted to hear about the horrific assault on Speaker Pelosi’s husband Paul. Grateful for law enforcement’s actions to respond.



Vice President Kamala Harris wrote that she and her husband are "appalled" by the assault and wished Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden "called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack" and that he is praying for the Pelosi family, adding that the president "continues to condemn all violence."

"What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act," wrote New York Senator Chuck Schumer. "I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery."

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders posted that "violence must have no place in American politics. I hope we can all come together to condemn the increasingly violent rhetoric we hear every day."

"Reports about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi are horrific and deeply troubling," Rep. Liz Cheney tweeted. "My family and I are praying for his recovery."

Reports about the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi are horrific and deeply troubling. My family and I are praying for his recovery.



Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg posted that "public figures should always be free from violence, harassment and intimidation. That's even more importantly true for their families."

"No one deservers to be assaulted," wrote Republican Senator Rand Paul, of Kentucky, adding, "Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery." In 2017, Paul suffered five cracked ribs after his neighbor tackled him from behind. The neighbor pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

Many members of the House of Representatives spoke out. Rep. Pramila Jayapal wrote, "My heart breaks for Speaker Pelosi and Paul Pelosi, and for our entire country."

Rep. Jamie Raskin called the assault "shocking" and an "appalling violent attack on the Pelosi family." "Sending sympathy, love and all best wishes to Paul Pelosi and the whole Pelosi family," he wrote.

