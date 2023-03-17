Student-athletes are taking advantage of NIL, but what is it?

What is NIL and who is getting paid from it?

What is NIL and who is getting paid from it?

What is NIL and who is getting paid from it?

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you've been watching any March Madness games, there's a good chance a lot of the players you're seeing have some kind of NIL deal.

NIL stands for name, image and likeness. Since 2021, it has allowed student-athletes to make money from those three things.

So, who's getting paid? Good Question. Heather Brown talked with one of U of M's top student-athletes right before she heads to the Frozen Four.

In her five years at the University of Minnesota, it was only the last two Taylor Heise felt the impact of NIL.

"I get to share what I love and get to partner with brands that I never would have thought about partnering with," Heise said. "I'm working with Chipotle right now. I'm with CCM. I've done a lot of speaking engagements. I've worked with Noble before -- a small athletics brand."

Taylor is one of the 20% of University of Minnesota student-athletes with NIL deals.

Football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball are the most represented in this space. But there's at least one person with an NIL in every Gopher sport.

Derek Burns co-founded Dinkytown Athletics, which supports U of M athletes exclusively.

"We're essentially a talent agency," Burns said. "It really runs the gamut, it's one-off deals for a small amount of money. I have to sign a few things. I do media days. But then, there are other big brands and companies that are paying good money...When I partnered with Northwestern Mutual, I did an Instagram reel -- that's where their influence tends to be."

And that's where women have done well -- at U of M, 43% of the deals involve student-athletes in a female sport.

"They generally handle social media well, they're better at it and they have more influence over their audience," Burns said.

Most NIL deals are not public information, but ON3 has estimated the brand value of the biggest names.

Number one: Bronny James, a high school senior with 7 million Instagram followers, is valued at $7.2 million.

Others include Arch Manning, UT's newest quarterback at $3.7 million; Livvy Dunne, an LSU gymnast with 7 million TikTok followers, at $3.4 million; Mikey Willaims, a high school senior headed to Memphis next year, at $3.3 million; and Caleb Williams, last year's Heisman Trophy winner, at $2.6 million.

Minnesota's Suni Lee came in at $1.4 million and Paige Beuckers at $755,000.

"The average student-athlete is in the hundreds to low thousands of dollars over a 12-month period," Burns said. "It not only helps to not only market your brand but also helps you grow as a person really fast in college."