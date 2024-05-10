Myon Burrell arrested, charged with drug possession after release from 18 year prison sentence in 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Myon Demarlo Burrell, 38, was arrested on Thursday and formally charged on Friday, May 10 with one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in Hennepin County.

Burrell was released from prison in 2020 after serving 18 years for the 2002 murder of Tyesha Edwards. Since his 2020 release, Burrell has been no stranger to the judicial system, currently facing charges for a 2023 arrest where he was charged with fifth-degree controlled substance as well as gun possession by an ineligible person.

According to the criminal complaint, officers had obtained a warrant to search Burrell, the white Chevy Tahoe Burrell had been seen driving and the home where he had been staying overnight. Based on an investigation involving Hennepin County's Violent Offender Task Force, officers made a traffic stop on Burrell's white Chevy Tahoe where he was the driver and only occupant. The "defendant refused to roll down the window when officers initially approached and took a long time to open the door."

Hennepin County Jail

The criminal complaint stated, "officers could not see what was happening in the vehicle," because of the "dark tint" on the windows. Officers discovered chunks of a controlled substance on the "passenger side floor of the vehicle," as well as a pill that tested positive for methamphetamine. During a search of the home where Burrell currently resides, officers discovered "a suitcase with $60,000 in cash," and a "business card with the Defendant's name on it."

RELATED NEWS: In 1st Post-Release Interview, Myon Burrell Says Criminal Justice System Needs 'Compassion'

Burrell is currently in custody at Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000 with conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 13 at 1:30 p.m.