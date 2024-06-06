Musicians who worked with Prince to honor his 66th birthday at sold-out concert

MINNEAPOLIS — Artists who had the pleasure to perform with Prince will play a birthday concert in his honor Friday night.

Prince's sister assembled a host of musical legends to honor her brother.

WCCO's Reg Chapman went to the rehearsal for "A Night of Purple Music. "

"It's just a room filled of people who want to honor Prince's memory and they are incredible musicians, and we are all bonded by the experiences we had with Prince," said St. Peter Peterson.

St. Peter Peterson was tasked by the purple one's sister, Tyka, to bring them all together for a celebration on what would have been Prince's 66th birthday.

"Tyka is not going to do her own original music. She will be there to honor her brother and honor her father as well. And it's just coming together to make sure the Minneapolis sound stays out in the forefront and we do that with authenticity with the right people and the right heart, " Peterson said.

The right people with the right heart all played with Prince at one point in his career.

"We were all taught by one guy, and it feels authentic when this group of folks get together," said Kirk Johnson, former Prince drummer.

From the Revolution, The Time, New Power Generation, Mint Condition and 3RDEYEGIRL, the room is loaded with legends, who are more than honored to play the music that made Prince one of the greatest of all time.

"He was all about uniting people with music, and he often said music is medicine it's a way to bring about healing his music was all about that, " said Johnson and Donna Grantis, of 3RDEYEGIRL.

Friday's concert at the Dakota will feature sounds from Prince's early beginning until the late 2000s — tunes any Prince fan would love to move to.

"It's fun because it's party music and we just have a blast moving the audience that's what makes it so enjoyable," said Dr. Fink, legendary Prince keyboard player.

Those close to him say Prince's music was meant for everyone.

"Prince's message was peace and love and inclusivity for everyone," Dr. Fink said.

That's their goal — to include everyone in this time of celebration of the man and his music.

Musical legends like Sonny Thompson, Homer Odell and vocalist Shelby J and Marva King will join others for the Night of Purple Music.

The concert in downtown Minneapolis is sold out.