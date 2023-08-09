Musical game show "Superfan" takes over Times Square for Wednesday 9 p.m. premiere on CBS

New musical game show "Superfan" premieres Wednesday on CBS New musical game show "Superfan" premieres Wednesday on CBS 03:47

NEW YORK -- Wednesday night the new musical game show "Superfan" premieres on CBS.

It gives superfans the opportunity to battle it out battle it out in front of their favorite artists for a a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

The show features artists LL Cool J, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Pitbull, Little Big Town and Kelsea Ballerini.

The red carpet for the show is taking place Wednesday in Times Square, along with a special watch party. The new series combines music with a reality game show. A large crowd and some surprises were expected for the launch of "Superfan."

"Without them without the fans there is none of this," LL Cool J said.

"I am beyond excited," Estefan said.

"I would not in no way, shape or form be able to live my dreams if it wasn't for the fans," Pitbull said.

"They've taught me what my music really means," Twain said.

"They are the pulse, the heartbeat, the life of what we do," a member of Little Big Town added.

"I wanted to create a place for stars to come and be reminded of how much they mean to all of us fans," creator and host Keltie Knight said.

Knight spoke with CBS New York's Dave Carlin at the Times Square event.

"LL Cool J is born and raised in New York. He's our first episode, premiere episode of 'Superfan' on CBS tonight. And I just felt like we needed to do him in style. And so we basically shut down Times Square," Knight said.

Knight explained part of the appeal of the show.

"Music is a community, right? And superfans across the world, whether you fall in love with Beyoncée, or Taylor Swift, or LL Cool J, that becomes your family, your chosen family," Knight said. "And I believe that everyone needs to be seen, and the way sometimes people are seen is through their chosen communities."

Don't miss the premiere of "Superfan" at 9 p.m. on CBS2. You can also stream it live on Paramount+.