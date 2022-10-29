Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.

Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.

Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.

This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far in 2022.

About two hours later, there were shots fired along Hennepin Avenue near 4th Street.

Here's what we know from information we've gathered overnight. Police responded to call about shots fired. We've asked if anyone was injured. We'll share information on what happened when we know more.

Also Friday night, another shooting just before 11 p.m. This one was downtown near South 8th Street and Portland Avenue.

Police say one man is seriously hurt. First responders took him to the hospital. So far there are no arrests. WCCO wiil update you when we learn more.