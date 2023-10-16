Multiple prescribed burns planned in parts of Eden Prairie this autumn

Why climate change is hampering use of prescribed burns

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Crews are going to conduct a series of prescribed burns in parts of Eden Prairie this autumn, in an effort to rejuvenate growth and curb the spread of invasive plants.

Prescribed burns are intended to improve wildlife habitats as well as protect neighbors in the event of a wildfire, and are pinpoint targeted to specific areas in need.

"After burning, the ground will appear charred, but plant regrowth will still occur in the spring and produce a variety of new species," officials reported.

The following locations are earmarked for burns over the course of the next couple months:

Crestwood Park

Community Center

Pheasant Woods Park

Pioneer Park

Round Lake Park

According to information at the project's webpage, the burns are "designed to meet ecological objectives and are dependent upon weather conditions such as relative humidity, temperature, and speed and direction." Oftentimes they only take a matter of hours.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service improves wildlife habitat with the use of prescribed burns on more than 400,000 acres of land each year.

"Although burns are planned to take place during weather conditions that cause the least adverse effects, there may be a short period when smoke is noticeable from your home," officials noted. "Prairie management in Eden Prairie is guided by best management practices, which coincide with historic practices used by the indigenous Dakota and Ojibwe nations that occupied this land prior to European settlement."