Owatonna High School cheerleader killed, 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police are investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a high school senior and hurt six others, including a state trooper.

Early Saturday evening Rochester Police were dispatched to a multiple-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of Memorial Parkway Southwest and 12th Street Southwest, just north of the Apache Mall. The accident involved three vehicles including a State Patrol squad, Rochester Police said.

Olivia Flores, an 18-year-old Owatonna High School cheerleader, was among three young Owatonna women in one of the vehicles. Flores died from her injuries on Sunday, according to police. The two other passengers, ages 21 and 19, were hospitalized with unknown injuries. Trooper Shane Roper, 32, was in his squad car with a 20-year-old passenger. Both were hurt, and their conditions are also unknown. A 36-year-old man and his 12-year-old passenger, also from Owatonna, were in the third vehicle. They both suffered minor injuries.

The Owatonna Superintendent of Schools Jeff Elstad released the following statement on Monday morning:

"Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Olivia Flores, a senior at Owatonna High School. Many supports are available at Owatonna High School for our students following this tragedy. Additional counselors and staff will be at the school throughout the week. Students are encouraged to reach out to OHS staff should they need support. If families have any concerns about their child, they should also reach out to the staff."

Sources close to WCCO said Flores was an Owatonna High School cheerleader. The Owatonna Huskies Cheerleading Facebook page made a heartfelt post regarding the tragedy on Sunday, saying in part Flores was "such an amazing cheerleader, friend and person. She touched many lives and our lives will forever be changed from her brightening them."

Police are still investigating. WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell will have more on this story Monday night on WCCO 4 News at 10.