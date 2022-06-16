Watch CBS News
Twenty-six charged in multi-million dollar health care insurance fraud scheme

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Twenty-six individuals across seven metro chiropractic clinics have been charged for their roles in a multi-million dollar health care insurance fraud scheme. 

Of those charged, 24 individuals have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty following a trial.

The most recent conviction in the investigation is of an Oakdale man who pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in the scheme, the United States Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to the charges, Okwuchukwu Emmanuel Jidoefor, 38, participated in a scheme to defraud car insurance companies by recruiting patients, staging incidents and receiving illegal kickbacks.

The DOJ says Jidoefor solicited individuals who had been in car accidents to attend treatments at co-conspirator clinics, including Healthcare Chiropractic, Meyer Injury Center, and Morrow Accident Rehabilitation Center.

The Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are conducting the investigation.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 10:42 AM

