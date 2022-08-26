MSP Airport's Eebbers wins TSA's "Cutest Canine" contest

MINNEAPOLIS -- The vote is in and it wasn't even particularly close.

One of the working dogs at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the Transportation Security Administration's "cutest canine," in a social media contest.

Eebbers is an 11-year-old Vizsla-Labrador mix who has been working at MSP Airport since 2015. His resume is long -- he's worked two Super Bowls, the Special Olympics World Games, and an NCAA National Championship Football Game -- and now he's the oldest dog working in TSA's canine program.

TSA

Eebbers made it to the final round of voting earlier this week, and faced off against Tom-Magnum from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Eebbers will now be the cover star of the forthcoming 2023 TSA canine calendar. In all, there were 92 dogs participating in this year's contest.

Next week, TSA will hold a retirement event for Eebbers following his long career. TSA workers plan on dropping toys through the Aurora art piece from above, as the dog's last reward.