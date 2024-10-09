Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrests at MSP Airport ramp

Minnesotans donate to hurricane recovery efforts, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase that ended at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday night.

Airport officials say police were chasing the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Eagan.

Just before 7 p.m., the suspects drove into the airport's Silver Ramp, with police soon arresting two passengers inside and a third outside the ramp.

Officials say the incident shut down the METRO Blue Line for about 20 minutes.