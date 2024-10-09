Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrests at MSP Airport ramp

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans donate to hurricane recovery efforts, and more headlines
Minnesotans donate to hurricane recovery efforts, and more headlines 03:27

MINNEAPOLIS — Suspects in a stolen vehicle led police on a chase that ended at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Wednesday night.

Airport officials say police were chasing the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Eagan.

Just before 7 p.m., the suspects drove into the airport's Silver Ramp, with police soon arresting two passengers inside and a third outside the ramp.

Officials say the incident shut down the METRO Blue Line for about 20 minutes.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.