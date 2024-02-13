Watch CBS News
MSP Airport Police tips off task force on package containing meth

By Davey Johnson

RICE, Minn. — Authorities in central Minnesota worked in conjunction with the MSP Airport Police to take multiple pounds of methamphetamine off the streets. 

The MSP Airport Police tipped off investigators about a package containing methamphetamine scheduled to be delivered to a residence in central Minnesota. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant on Feb. 1, on the 1400 block of 115th Street Northwest in Rice. Police say they uncovered multiple pounds of methamphetamine in the search. 

The investigation led to the arrests of Jorge Aragon, 23, and Pedro Corrales, 33. Both men were charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and are currently awaiting trial in Benton County Jail.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of police from St. Cloud and Sartell and assisted by deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne and Morrison counties. 

Davey Johnson

First published on February 13, 2024 / 8:52 PM CST

