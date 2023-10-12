Bike trailer "Big Blue" stolen from Minneapolis elementary school parking lot

MINNAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota Public Schools Culinary and Wellness Services posted on Facebook that their bike trailer "Big Blue" had been stolen from the Bancroft Elementary School parking lot on Thursday.

Minneapolis Public Schools Culinary & Wellness Services Facebook

According to the post, the trailer is used for bike education in Minneapolis Public Schools. The goal of this program is to help fourth and fifth graders learn how to ride a bike, and feel more comfortable riding a bike safely on city streets and trails.

The missing trailer is 24-feet long, blue, and has a large white graphic on the side that reads, "Let's Roll MPS."

Minneapolis Public Schools Culinary & Wellness Services Facebook

If you've seen the trailer, or know anything about it's disappearance, MPS asks that you call 612-668-2300 and ask for Moises.