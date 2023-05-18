MPD seeks public's help locating missing vulnerable woman

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult female who walked away from her assisted living residence.

Police report that 66-year-old Katherine Marie Smith was last seen at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving her residence on the 5500 block of Penn Avenue South.

She was described as an American Indian woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She usually wears glasses, police report.

If you see Smith, or if you know her location, you are asked to call 911, or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.